Some tickets still available for Pope Francis’ World Meeting of Families visit

The Derry Diocese has shared details of the booking process for tickets to the World Meeting of Families Pope Francis events at Phoenix Park on Sunday, August 26.

There will be no admission to the venue on the day without a ticket – all adults and children attending will need to have a ticket in advance. Tickets will be free and are available to book online at www.worldmeeting2018.ie

At the time of booking there will be an invitation to make a voluntary contribution to the WMOF2018 to offset the costs of the event. This is optional and is open to all.

Pope Francis will visit Knock Shrine on the morning of August 26, but the 45,000 tickets released went within minutes.

Tickets to the Phoenix Park Closing Mass are also going fast. It will take place at the Papal Cross in the heart of the Phoenix Park in Dublin on the afternoon of Sunday 26th August. The Mass will begin at 3.00pm.

The WMOF2018 has issued 500,000 tickets for the Mass in Phoenix Park and these are being issued by email as a ‘print at home’ ticket by 31 July.