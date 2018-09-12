Someone will be maimed or seriously injured: Campbell

The summer holidays have just finished and it’s still a full seven weeks until Hallowe’en but residents and motorists are already being tortured through the misuse of fireworks in the Creggan area.

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has appealed for parents to be on the alert and has asked them to ensure their children are not getting caught up in the use of fireworks.

He was speaking following complaints from residents about fireworks being used in the Central Drive area.

Colr. Campbell said: “I was contacted by residents concerned that fireworks were being set off in the vicinity of Central Drive in and around the shops and from lane ways in the same area.

“Fireworks have also been targeted at passing cars which could result in a serious road traffic accident or damage to vehicles.”

The Sinn Féin representative for the Moor District Electoral Area (DEA) said it was important young people knew of the potential dangers of handling fireworks given the horrific injuries that can be sustained when things go wrong. Rockets and so called ‘bangers’ that are often being obtained illegally are, after all, small scale explosives containing gunpowder and capable of inflicting serious damage.

“If one of these firework goes off in a child’s hand or hits someone in the vicinity it could unfortunately result in someone being maimed or seriously injured,” said Colr. Campbell.

“The use of legally and illegally bought fireworks and bangers can make life a misery for many people across our city and it has to stop. Fireworks should only be used in a controlled zone under the supervision of adults,” he added.

Colr. Campbell said he had no issue with legal, supervised fireworks displays but issued a public call for their responsible use.

“By all means enjoy the festivities at the likes of Halloween, but be safe and do not let what should be a bit of fun turn into a nightmare, the consequences of which could be scars or disfigurement, which last a life time,” he said.