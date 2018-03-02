‘Songs on the Foyle’ postponed due to bad weather

A fundraising event in aid of the Foyle Hospice which was due to take place later tonight (Friday, March 2) has been postponed due to bad weather.

‘Songs on the Foyle’ was organised by siblings Sean and Michelle Harkin who lost their mother to cancer 12 years ago.

The night of wonderful music and remembrance was due to take place at Christ Church later this evening in memory of Deirdre Harkin,

It has been re-scheduled for March 29 and will now take place in the Guildhall.

An array of local talent will be performing on the night, including Sean and Michelle, Robert Kelly and Orla McCormack - who are both winners of Irish Musical Theatre awards.

They will be performing songs from musicals and some classical and Irish tunes as well.

Admission is £15 and tickets are available from Foyle Hospice shops.

Tickets can also be purchased on the night.