‘Songs on the Foyle’ to raise money for Foyle Hospice

A brother and sister who lost their mother to cancer are to put their talent on show with a wonderful night of music and remembrance.

Sean Harkin, and his sister Michelle, have organised an event in Christ Church tonight (Friday) in memory of their mother, Deirdre.

Deirdre, who worked in the Housing Executive, passed away in 2005 after a battle with cancer.

An array of local talent will be performing on the night, including Sean and Michelle, Robert Kelly and Orla McCormack - who are both winners of Irish Musical Theatre awards.

They will be performing songs from musicals and some classical and Irish tunes as well.

‘Songs on the Foyle’ takes place tonight Friday, March 1, at 7:30pmin Christ Church. Admission is £15 and tickets are available from Foyle Hospice shops.

Tickets can also be purchased on the night.