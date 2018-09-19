Songs to Die For with Owen O’Neill this Culture Night!

Award winning stand-up comedian, writer and actor Owen O’Neill will bring a musical misery tour with laughs to The Playhouse for tonight’s Culture Night celebrations!

In his new one man play, ‘Ten Songs to Die For’, O’Neill takes the audience on a trip to the soundtrack of his life. Ten songs that transport him back to the heartache and hilarity of a wild and reckless time. Owen O’Neill’s made his stand-up TV debut in 1985 on Saturday Live and has since performed all over the World.

Owen has toured the world with his shows accumulating in a string of awards. These include three Fringe Firsts at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where he won The Edinburgh Critics Award for Best Comedy, the Angel Award for Best One-Man Show and the Time Out Comedy Award. He also won Best Actor at the Irish Theatre Festival, New York and Best Short Film at the Boston Film Festival in 2008.

“Everyone has a soundtrack to their lives and Owen O’Neill decided to have a think about what songs were important to him and why?” Theatre Programmer at The Playhouse Áine McCarron said. “He takes the audience on a journey, from when he was ten until about 45, using 10 songs which have been integral to the most tragic joyful and comic moments of that period. Don’t miss this musical misery tour with many laughs!”

Owen O’Neill ‘Ten Songs to Die For’ will come to The Playhouse tonight (Friday) at 8pm.

Tickets £10 and are available from The Playhouse Box Office on (028)71 268027 or www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.