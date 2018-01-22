Sons of Anarchy star Ryan Hurst pays tribute to Alexandra Johnston

Sons of Anarchy star, Ryan Hurst, has paid tribute to a 16 year-old Derry girl who sadly passed away after a long illness last week.

Alexandra Johnston, who was known to her friends as Ya Ya, died after a five year battle with a rare form of cancer called Ewing’s Sarcoma.

Alexandra defied the predictions made by doctors back in 2013 who told her she only had a few months to live.

A fan of award winning American television series, Sons of Anarchy, Alexandra met and spent time with some of the stars from the show.

One of Alexandra's favourite characters from the series was Harry 'Opie' Winston (Ryan Hurst).

As soon as Hurst heard of the sad passing of Alexandra, Ryan Hurst tweeted a picture of himself and Alexandra smiling together.

"Travel with Love, YaYa. May you be Free to live Shining among the Stars," Tweeted Hurst.

Alexandra's funeral took place in St. Columb’s Church, Chapel Road, on Sunday at 2.30pm.