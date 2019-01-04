SPECIAL APPEAL: Merle Collie ‘Herbie’ now seeking his forever home

If ‘Herbie’ was a young dog he would not have spent Christmas Day without a family.

‘Herbie’ is a Merle Collie that came into Rainbow’s care as a stray on September 9, 2018 and his coat had been badly neglected.

Herbie came into the centre matted and in a terrible state.

He is a very affectionate dog and is 10 years young. He does have a few small issues which he doesn’t let dampen his spirits.

‘Herbie’ is partially sighted, hard of hearing and has Arthritis in his back legs which requires daily pain relief.

He can share his new home with other dogs but he does prefer not to be overwhelmed, therefore, a calm dog would suit him best but he is not suitable to rehome with children.

Commenting on ‘Herbie’s’ situation, a spokesperson for Rainbow Rehoming Centre in Eglinton said: “We really hope that our ‘Herbie’ doesn’t have much longer to wait before securing his forever home.”