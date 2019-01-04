SPECIAL APPEAL: Shy ‘Jolie’ seeks an experienced new owner

Every now and again someone walks through Rainbow’s doors asking: “What cat needs me?”

Well, ‘Jolie’ is currently waiting on that someone!

Jollie is seeking a forever home.

‘Jolie’ entered Rainbow’s care on June 23, 2017 as a kitten aged 8-10 weeks old after she was discovered living stray, with a feral colony. A Rainbow trapper having to assist.

Since then, despite many visitors commenting on her beauty, she is overlooked because she isn’t brave enough to come close to them. ‘Jolie’ is bursting with confidence around her cat pals but when it comes to humans she is extremely nervous.

She has the sweetest, most gentle nature. She seeks an experienced owner in a settled home with no children and, preferably, another cat at home.