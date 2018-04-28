Special events can be held on Derry’s public roads

Local people have been advised that public roads can now be closed off for social, sporting and other special events under new powers.

The legislation gives Derry City & Strabane District Council or other the relevant authority, the power to authorise and approve the holding of a special event on a road.

Among the events defined under the legislation are sporting events, social events or entertainment, or the making of a film as well as marathons, fun runs, street parties, concerts or social events.

Explaining the process of applying for a road closure under the legislation, Seamus Donaghy, Head of Health and Community Well-Being with Derry City and Strabane District Council said applications for a Road Closure Order must be submitted at least 12-weeks prior to the date of a proposed event.

He said: “Council must consult with the public on any proposed road closure. The 12-week prior notice of any planned closure allows us to receive comments from stakeholders and the public and to receive representations in favour or against any proposal. In some cases, these representations can delay the process in excess of the 12 weeks and may even prevent any planned closure taking place at all. With that in mind we are working very closely through our Safety Advisory Group (SAG) and our key stakeholders to ensure that event organisers are aware of the legislation.”

To find out more visit www.derrystrabane.com/roadclosures