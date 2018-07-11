Special meeting to discuss Bogside and Fountain disturbances and shooting incident

A special meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council has been called to discuss the ongoing street disturbances in the Bogside and Fountain area while the Secretary of State for the North, Karen Bradley, has called for people to use their influence to try to calm the situation in the area.

Councillors will convene in the Guildhall on Monday at 4 p.m. to address the disturbances, which were used as cover for a gun attack on police officers on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Ms. Bradley condemned last night's shooting incident.

“As police were implementing a public safety operation last night in Londonderry following sporadic disorder, officers in the vicinity of the city walls reported that shots had been fired by a gunman and these struck the city walls," she said.

"Anyone, who was in this part of the city, at this time, including children or young people could have been killed. This murderous attack has to be condemned by all right thinking individuals.

"I would call on all people of influence within the community to continue their efforts to encourage dialogue and reduce tensions. Anyone with any information about these incidents should contact the police.

"We will continue to work with the police to keep people safe,” she added.

The Chair of the Derry & Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership Alderman Mary Hamilton said: "These attacks, shootings and disturbances are not acceptable in our community.

"The people living in the Fountain Estate and the Bogside have the right to live in peace without fear of attack. Police officers carrying out their duty, protecting our community have now been shot at.

"Young children are being used as pawns by criminal elements and I would appeal to parents to take responsibility for their children to ensure they don’t become caught up in this violence.

"My thoughts are with the residents of the Fountain and Bogside and with our police officers trying to protect our residents at this time. I would urge anyone with information on these incidents to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.”