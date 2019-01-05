Specs detail passing loop and island format

Fresh details of the technical specifications for the new Waterside station, including a new island platform, passing loop and accommodation for the luxury ‘Grand Hibernian’ touring train, have been released by Translink.

With works at the keenly anticipated £27million new North West Multi-Modal Transport Hub currently ongoing the State transport company confirmed that the new station will comprise “a new island platform” that will service two platforms on either side.

Technical specifications that have been newly released in response to a request under the Freedom of Information legislation, show that Platform 1 will measure 250 metres from the buffers and will be capable of accommodating a nine-car train set (or a six-car and a three-car set) or the ‘Belmond Hibernian Special’.”

This is a reference to the Irish ‘Orient Express’ - operated by the luxury travel firm Belmond - that until now has been unable to visit Derry due to a lack of stabling.

Translink, releasing the details as the Northern Ireland Transport Holding Company, confirmed that a 256 metres long siding (from the buffers), will be included alongside the two platforms and will be capable of stabling a nine-car set, including the ‘Grand Hibernian’.

Holidays on the train retail between 2,000 and 10,000 euros and its hoped the facilitation of the ‘Grand Hibernian’ at the Waterside will encourage more high-end tourists to Derry.

Platform 2, meanwhile, will be somewhat smaller, 161 metres long from the buffers, but will also be capable of accommodating a six-car set, or two three-car sets.

Plans for the new station also include provision for a new passing loop to allow locomotives manoeuvre past one another at the new station.

“There is a single road into and out of the station with a 340 metres passing loop to facilitate a run-around for trains,” said the transport company.