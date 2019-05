Spencer Road re-opened just before 4.30 p.m. after a bus became lodged at the bottom of Fountain Hill blocking the busy thoroughfare for hours.

The road was closed from around 11 a.m. after a bus became stuck at the bottom of Fountain Hill.

The junction is a notorious black-spot for blockages due to the high gradient of Fountain Hill, one of the steepest streets in perhaps the hilliest city in Ireland, from which lengthy vehicles find it almost impossible to exit.