Spin cycle for Hugh’s House kids charity

The Creggan Community Collective will simulate the 150 mile cycle from Derry to Dublin this Friday to raise funds for a charity that provides digs for parents from outside the capital while their children are being treated in the city’s hospitals.

Hugh’s House, which is based in Belvedere Place in Dublin’s north inner city, provides, family accommodation 365 days a year for parents who have ill children in Temple Street, Holles Street, The Coombe and Rotunda Hospitals.

CCC told the ‘Journal’ that several local families have recently availed of Hugh House’s facilities and that this was why it had embarked on the fundraising initiative.

It stated: “We will be doing a sponsored spin cycle beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, January 18.

“The cycle will cover the distance of 150 miles, the distance from Derry to Dublin.

“Recently a number of Derry families have availed of the invaluable service provided by Hugh’s House and all money raised will go to this worthwhile cause.

“If you would like to help out with this event by taking part in our please contact the CCC on 02871414498.”

Hugh’s house was set up by Dublin mother Ade Stacks, whose son Hugh, born on December 13, 2012, lived most of his tragically too short life in hospital before dying at the age of just 247 days.

“In hospital, we saw many families who, for financial reasons, are not on the same journey. We believe that everyone wants to do the best for their children but some need support,” she explained.

“We are very proud Dubliners and we saw people who began to hate Dublin - the loneliness, the lack of help. They felt forgotten in their communities and really lost in Dublin,” she added.