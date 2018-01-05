Spine road completion to facilitate 650 homes

The completion of a new spine road through the Skeoge lands will now allow for more social housing to be constructed in the area, Sinn Fein Councillor Tony Hassan said.

The new Spine Road stretches through the present Apex development to the second roundabout on Skeoge Road, with access onto the Lower Galliagh Road.

In a New Year statement Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson, Colr. Hassan, welcomed the completion of the new road system at the Skeogelands.

Colr. Hassan said: “The new road is called the Spine Road and will stretch through the present Apex development to the second roundabout at Skeoge.

“It will also access onto Lower Galliagh Road to allow residents in the Woodbrook areas to access the Skeoge Road.

“The completion of the Spine will now allow the building of over 650 social homes this year, much needed homes for the 3,500 families who are homeless and in housing stress in the city.

“This development will see a lot of open space, play parks, some community facilities, a school, and retail outlets.”

Colr. Hassan said that more social housing was badly needed given the rise in the number of people on the waiting list.

He said: “The number of people waiting for a home in the city has increased dramatically over the past few years and these new homes will go some way to alleviating that problem.

“In 2018 Sinn Féin will continue to lobby at every opportunity to ensure that the need for new social housing schemes is kept firmly on the agenda in the Council area,” he added.