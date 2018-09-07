‘Spooktacular’ windows are on their way for Derry’s Halloween

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr John Boyle has partnered with City Centre Initiative (CCI) to launch a new competition aimed at getting businesses into the spirit of Halloween in the run up to this year’s nine-day festival (October 26th to November 3rd 2018).

Organisers of the ‘Spoooktacular Windows’ competition are also encouraging local businesses to develop a ‘purple theme’ within their ‘fabulously fiendish and eye-catching displays’ to highlight the city’s Purple Flag status and Purple Flag Month (October).

The Purple Flag standard – which Derry successfully retained this year – is similar to the Green Flag award for parks and Blue Flag for beaches – and allows members of the public to quickly identify city centres that offer an entertaining, diverse, safe and enjoyable night out.

The all new ‘Spoookacular Windows’ 2018 competition is sponsored by Derry City and Strabane District Council and will be managed and judged by the City Centre Initiative.

Speaking at the launch event in the Guildhall, Mayor Boyle said: “I’m delighted to launch the city’s first ever Halloween shop window competition.

“This is a great opportunity for local businesses to use their imagination to showcase their products and services and embrace this year’s festival.

“With over 94,000 people attending last year’s festivities, a growing international profile and an extended 2018 programme, it’s hoped that even more visitors will enjoy the Halloween celebrations this year.

“I’m hoping to see a great deal of entries for the ‘Spoookacular Windows’ competition which will really help the city develop a vibrant Halloween atmosphere in the run up to this year’s nine-day festival.

“Halloween down through the years has clearly shown people here to be exceptionally creative – and I therefore have no doubts that we’ll see some fabulously fiendish and eye-catching displays which will really wow the judges.”

Jim Roddy, Chief Executive of the City Centre Initiative added: “Growing on from the success of our annual ‘Christmas Window Competition’ and the city’s recent Purple Flag award, we’d love to see the city centre transformed into a bright, creative place throughout the Halloween festival to further add to our visitors’ experience of the city centre and increase footfall for traders.

“Creative window displays add character to our city centre, have proved a real talking point for visitors and locals in the past, and don’t have to cost a lot to achieve.

“We’re therefore inviting businesses to take part in this year’s ‘Spoooktacular Windows’ competition and asking them to get creative with the colour purple to help us showcase our Purple Flag accolade.

“Having been awarded the Purple Flag status again this year is fantastic news for us all. It is an amazing promotional tool for attracting business, investment and visitors to our city centre, and we should be proud of that and use it to remind the world that we are a city worth visiting – not least during this year’s festival.

“Visitors and locals alike really appreciate themed window displays and it’s a great way to attract more customers. Any business can take part, may it be as simple as a purple and black clothing display, terrifying hair styles, spooky Halloween floral displays or creative use of purple lighting.

“Our judges will be looking for three main things when they complete their judging – interaction (staff involvement – costumes etc.), creativity (originality and best use of resources) and use of colour.”

purple. If you need any further information or to sign up to the competition, just give us a call on 02871 360169.”

The ‘Spooktacular Windows’ competition sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council is now open to both independent and national outlets. There will be one overall prize of £100 for each category (independent and national outlets) to be awarded after judging on Tuesday 23rd and Wednesday 24th October 2018. All Halloween shop window displays must be completed by Sunday 21st October 2018.