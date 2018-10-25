Spooky Halloween activities at the Alley

A series of eerie, fun and spooktacular events and workshops are scheduled to take place at the Alley Theatre in Strabane as part of the Halloween celebrations across the Council area.

The Arts Academy will kick off the Halloween celebrations with their Halloween Panto on Thursday, October 25. Fans are told to be prepared for the night of the walking dead with Zombie Nights for this doo-wopping musical that pays tribute to classic horror flicks like “Night of the Living Dead and “Cemetery High.” Howie, Louise, Gary and Phoebe are in charge of the annual senior class party “Zombie Night,” Located in an abandoned farmhouse by an old graveyard, once occupied by the creepy, crawly Dr. Thanatos, who tried to re-animate the dead (gulp!). All is not as it seems? We soon discover why — zombies! While the decorations go up, the zombies shuffle from the graveyard. Cosmic cannibals! It’s zombies versus students.

Zombie Nights will run from Thursday, October 25 – Saturday 27 at 7.30pm and a matinee performance on Saturday at 2pm.

Guests are also invited to come along and enjoy the Halloween Cinema Day with Disney Pixars ‘COCO’ on Wednesday, October 31 at 11am for a relaxed performance, and 1pm. Make sure and come in the scariest costume and follow Miguel as he searches his dream of becoming a musician but is banned by a family curse before he crosses over to the land of the dead where he encounters skeletons and all sorts as he learns about his ancestors and their history. Tickets are priced at £3.

A ‘fang’tastic range of workshops are also on offer to help you unleash your creativity and take part in some scarily good fun workshops including a Revamp your Halloween Costume workshop on Saturday, October 27 from 2pm – 4pm, while on Saturday the Alley will host Witchery workshops to create your own witches or wizards hat in ‘Return of the Ancients’. You can also join in lots of zombie crafts as four sessions have been organised to take place from 10.30am – 11.30am and 11.40am – 12.40pm. Suitable for ages seven years and above. Cost £3 per session

For those interested in writing you can explore suspense and horror writing in ‘Trapped’ with Michelle Garvey from Ink Wing Academy, inspired by a creepy animation taking place on Tuesday, October 30 from 10am – 3pm. It’s your chance to begin to write your own short horror story with handy tips and tricks to improve your writing! Warning: Not for the faint hearted! Suitable for ages nine years and over. Cost is £7.

There will also be storytelling for younger children on Saturday, October 27 from 3pm while on Wednesday, October 31 Parky will be there with his magic show.

For more information and tickets visit www.alley-theatre.com or call the box office on 028 71 384444