Sports-based campaign on domestic violence

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has welcomed a new sport-based campaign aimed at encouraging victims of domestic violence to report abuse.

Ulster GAA, Ulster Rugby and the Irish Football Association have come together with the Department of Justice to promote the ‘Don’t Tackle It Alone’ campaign during their matches.

Patricia Logue described the initiative as “important.” She said: “I want to commend the three organisations for coming together to launch this initiative.

“Sporting bodies and high-profile sporting fixtures have the ability to reach out to a wide and diverse audience, raising a great deal of awareness and encouraging victims of domestic violence to speak out and seek help.

“The messages will be featured in a number of high-profile games over the coming weeks and I hope this will help bring this important message to as wide an audience as possible so that victims know there is help out there.”