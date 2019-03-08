Spotlight on ‘Fake News’ at Guildhall

An Imperialism on Trial event, titled, ‘Fake News - Establishment Media & War On Journalism’ will take place at the Guildhall, Derry, on Thursday March 21.

A former UK Ambassador, and a former CIA analyst will be joined by three journalists as they discuss the “role of the establishment media, and the demonisation and censoring of alternative outlets and voices”, organisers have said.

A spokesperson said: “While Donald Trump may have popularised the term ‘Fake News’, journalists, academics and activists, have been calling out the establishment media in their promotion of imperialism, for many years before he ever threw his hat in the ring, politically.

Some of the topics that will be covered at the event will include: ‘Russiagate’- allegations of Russian meddling, hacking and collusion with Trump; False narrative on the war on Syria; The Magnitsky Act; Iran, Saudi Arabia, and what’s not been reported on Yemen; Venezuela, and the Yellow Vests (Gilets Jaunes); Media & false consciousness,”

The speakers are Craig Murray, Former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Ray McGovern, Former CIA Analyst, Patrick Henningsen, 21st Century Wire, Catherine Shakdam, Writer & Commentator and John Wight, Journalist.

Imperialism on Trial is a theme for events that bring together an array of speakers from the world of politics, academia, journalism, former diplomats and clergy to offer their insights and expertise on the subject of imperialism and neoliberalism.

Doors open at 7pm on Thursday, March 21 at the Guildhall. Tickets are priced at £5 online with Eventbrite: Imperialism on Trial or £5 at the door.