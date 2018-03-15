St Cecilia’s students step up for St Patrick’s parade

Around 30 Year 8 and Year 9 students from St Cecilia’s College in the city are all ready to go in the ‘Communities United Youth Engagement’ St Patrick’s day carnival celebrations, after completing various dance workshops that kicked off back in January.

Leading the project is Edel Saunders, Education Authority Youth Support worker, who is in charge of Greater Shantallow community Arts (GCSA)/Studio 2.

Edel has praised the work carried out by Mrs. Audrey O’Donnell, their dance teacher, and the girls since its start back in January, stating that: “Audrey and the students have shown great initiative and stepped up to the mark in all the hard work they have put in over the past three months.

“The girls are really into this and have utilised the workshops to develop and choreograph numerous dance moves for St Patrick’s day under the communities united banner.”

The two Senior Dancers and Year 13 students at St Cecilia’s College, Erin Houston and Jessica Ogilvie, have been putting in a lot of practice hours over the past months. They have both helped choreograph dances, bringing the young students up to a level where they will participate in this year’s event across the city.

Guided by Mrs. O’Donnell throughout the workshops, the duo say they have enjoyed working with the younger girls and look forward to participating in the carnival celebrations.

A confident Erin Houston, who is a member of ‘Streetfeet’ Dance group at GSCA/ Studio 2 had stated: “We are both looking forward to this and have thoroughly enjoyed our time with the Year 8’s and 9’s over the past few weeks. Its good to pass on our dance skills to them.”

Talking about her previous St Patrick’s parades, Erin also emphasised: “The girls will love the razzmatazz of performing on the streets of their own city and in front of a home crowd.”

She added: “It really is fantastic and you get a great buzz.”