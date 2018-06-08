St. Columb’s Well to be blessed on feast

A time-honoured Derry tradition will be observed tomorrow when Bishop Dónal McKeown blesses the waters of St. Columb’s Well on the feast of the city’s patron, St. Columba.

Bishop McKeown will celebrate St. Columba’s Day Mass at 6.00 p.m. in the Long Tower Chapel on Saturday.

Prior to the service the rosary will be recited in Irish at the calvary scene and bullán stone outside the chapel, which is believed to be located on the the site where Colmcille’s established his monastery and Derry in the sixth century. After Mass the annual procession to the Well will take place with recent 1st communicants and confirmed children taking part.