St Patrick’s Day ‘a very positive day’ - PSNI

There was not a single arrest in Derry on St. Patrick’s Day, with the PSNI describing it as a “very positive” occasion.

Tens of thousands packed into Derry city centre for the festivities and to celebrate the national saint’s day in local bars and clubs.

PSNI Superintendent, Gordon McCalmont, said: “There were a number of events on in the city on St. Patrick’s Day and, in conjunction with our partners, we planned and invested to ensure public safety.

“Officers had a busy day and night given the number events in the city and the crowds they attracted but, on the whole, this was a very positive day for our city.

“The vast majority of the people who visited the city at the weekend to celebrate did so in a good natured and respectful fashion, and will remember the day for all the right reasons, however, there were some who did not heed our message to act and drink responsibly. No arrests were made on St. Patrick’s Day itself, however, police made a total of six arrests in the city centre during the early hours of Sunday morning. These arrests related to public order offences, including disorderly behaviour. At this stage, enquiries are ongoing to establish if they were linked directly to St. Patrick’s Day.”

Spt. McCalmont said police, their partners and the local community will review planning for St Patrick’s Day and “take away whatever learning there is to improve the experience in future for residents and visitors alike.”