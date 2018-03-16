St Patrick’s Day in Derry: What’s On Where guide

Parades, music, rugby and the craic..... Here’s your guide to what’s on where on St Patrick Day in Derry 2018:
9AM - 4PM: Creggan Country Park, St Patrick’s celebration.
10AM: U3A, Gransha: St Patrick’s Day Fun Run and 5K Run in aid of Foyle Hospice.
11AM - 5PM: Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, Lá Fhéile Pádraig.
12PM- 5PM: Guildhall Street, Spring Sounds Stage.
12PM to 6PM: Guildhall Square, Legenderry Food Festival.
12PM - 5PM: Foyleside, Trad Music & Irish Dance.
12PM & 3.30PM: Magazine St Arch, History of Ireland... According to Women (AKA The Truth).
12PM - 4PM Urban Villages Spring Festival, Bishop Street.
1PM - 5PM , Mayor’s Celebration, Craft Village.
1PM & 3.15PM Banyan Theatre presents GRUFF, Bridie’s Cottage.
1.30pm to late: Victoria Market, Shamrocks and Shenanigans.
2PM St Patrick’s Day parade.
2PM to 6PM Patrick’s Party, Waterloo Place, age 11 -14.
2.45PM kick off, Rugby Six Nations Ireland v England at Twickenham