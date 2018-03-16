St Patrick’s Day in Derry: What’s On Where guide

David McDonagh who gave the crowd a tune during a previous St. Patrick's Day Spring Carnival in Derry. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 17.03.14
Parades, music, rugby and the craic..... Here’s your guide to what’s on where on St Patrick Day in Derry 2018:

9AM - 4PM: Creggan Country Park, St Patrick’s celebration.

10AM: U3A, Gransha: St Patrick’s Day Fun Run and 5K Run in aid of Foyle Hospice.

11AM - 5PM: Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, Lá Fhéile Pádraig.

12PM- 5PM: Guildhall Street, Spring Sounds Stage.

12PM to 6PM: Guildhall Square, Legenderry Food Festival.

12PM - 5PM: Foyleside, Trad Music & Irish Dance.

12PM & 3.30PM: Magazine St Arch, History of Ireland... According to Women (AKA The Truth).

12PM - 4PM Urban Villages Spring Festival, Bishop Street.

1PM - 5PM , Mayor’s Celebration, Craft Village.

1PM & 3.15PM Banyan Theatre presents GRUFF, Bridie’s Cottage.

1.30pm to late: Victoria Market, Shamrocks and Shenanigans.

2PM St Patrick’s Day parade.

2PM to 6PM Patrick’s Party, Waterloo Place, age 11 -14.

2.45PM kick off, Rugby Six Nations Ireland v England at Twickenham