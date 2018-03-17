St Patrick’s Day: Legenderry Food Festival

St Patrick’s Day atmosphere hotting up in the city

Mayor Maoliosa McHugh officially opened the Legenderry Food Festival in Guildhall Square

The Mayor Councillor Maoliosa McHugh, samples the product from the Corndale Farm stall, with owner Eric Crown, after he officially opened the Legenderry Food Festival in Guildhall Square, part of the St. Patrick's Day celebrations. 0318-8758MT.

The Mayor Councillor Maoliosa McHugh, talking with Alison Quinn , at her stall 'Quinn's Fudge' after he officially opened the Legenderry Food Festival in Guildhall Square, part of the St. Patrick's Day celebrations. 0318-8752MT.