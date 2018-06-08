Stage Beyond to serve up Gulliver’s Travels

The great Irish satirist Jonathan Swift was once offered the deanship of Derry but turned it down.

Tomorrow, on the feast of the patron of St. Columb’s Cathedral, where the Dublin cleric might once have served, Derry’s ground-breaking Stage Beyond theatre group will perform a dramatised version of his best-loved work, ‘Gulliver’s Travels’, just down the road in the Millennium Forum.

Under the expert direction of award-winning director, Conall Morrison, the company will be tackling the 300 year old story in a stylised and energetic production.

There will be two performances of this classic tale, including a more relaxed matinée at 3 p.m. and another 7 p.m. show. Using multi-media and a simple set, the company will take audiences on the epic and outrageous journey to Lilliput where Lemuel Gulliver finds himself stranded - a giant amongst a nation of tiny warriors. They even have Jonathan Swift himself, creator of this literary treasure, to narrate the story throughout.

Gilly Campbell of the Arts Council encouraged people to come along.

She described Stage Beyond as a remarkable group that provides opportunities for adults with learning disabilities to participate in theatre, make friends and learn new skills.

“It’s amazing that Stage Beyond members have been working with one of the country’s leading theatre directors, Conall Morrison and I look forward to seeing the energy, commitment and creativity that the members will bring to the Millennium Forum stage this weekend in Gulliver’s Travels,” she said.

Tickets are priced £8 and £10, visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk