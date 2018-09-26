Stand-up, Peter E Davidson is back...and he’s really PEEVED!

Having looked at the vicious world of rose wine drinking and having tried to put the world to rights stand-up Peter E Davidson is back… and this time he’s angry!

The top Derry comedian returns to The Playhouse on Saturday, October 13 with his brand new stand up show ‘PEEVED’ which follows on from the success of his last two solo shows ‘Guns N’ Rosé’ and ‘Fopical’.

As a teenager Peter was the writer and one of the founding members of surreal comedy sketch group ‘Love the Concept.’ The group got the chance to perform at the Edinburgh, Belfast and Dublin Fringe and appear on the same bill as the likes of top comics David O’Doherty, Kevin McAleer, Jeremy Hardy and Phil Nichol. As a comedy writer he has written comedy for BBC NI, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio 4 and 4 Extra. He branched into stand up in 2011 and in that time has performed all over the North.

“We’re just delighted to have Peter’s brilliant comedic wares back here with this sterling new show,” Áine McCarron, Theatre Programmer at The Playhouse said.

“The past year has also seen Peter take his writing and performance to further afield with performances in Brussels and New York. We’re delighted he’s returned to us with a brand new show … because this time he’s angry! Well, not so much angry, more mildly peeved!”

Peter E Davidson will return to The Playhouse with his new show ‘PEEVED’ on Saturday, October 13 at 8pm. Tickets are £6 and available from The Playhouse box office on 028 71 268027 or www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.