Standing in solidarity with Palestine

Hundreds of local people have attended rallies in solidarity with Palestine following the killing of over 60 people as violence erupted along the border with Israel this week.

Rallies were held at Free Derry Corner and in Dungiven on Tuesday night, in the wake of the tragedy this week.

In Derry, a range of speakers at the rally -which was organised by the Derry Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign - expressed outrage and disgust at the killings.

Meanwhile across town at the Guildhall, Councillors expressed their horror at the events that have unfolded.

Sinn Fein Colr. Patricia Logue said: “This awful, unjustifiable violence saw the death of at least 50 people including 14 children.”

SDLP group leader Martin Reilly said: “We share those views on the terrible events in Gaza,” while proposing that the Mayor open a book of condolence. “Over 2,000 people were injured as live ammunition was used for crowd control,” he added.

DUP Alderman David Ramsey however said: “We need to be clear about the violence that Hamas had created. We need to be condemning all violence and murders and in this case, the government was protecting its borders.”

Sinn Fein Michael Cooper said: “Using live ammunition should be the last resort. This was a massacre, there is no other word for it.”

Meanwhile SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said the “slaughter” was “absolutely deplorable”. “It is high time that the West stopped accepting that the slaughter of men, women and children is an inevitable, everyday occurrence in the Middle East,” he said.

Sinn Féin Council Group leader Sandra Duffy has called on the Council to light up its Strand Road offices and the Guildhall in Palestinian colours. “This city has a very proud tradition of standing up for the oppressed. With the age of social media and online newspapers this small act would reach the people of Gaza, and show that we do care,” she said.

