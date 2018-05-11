Steelstown Primary School’s litter initiative

Local SDLP environment spokesperson Councillor Angela Dobbins has congratulated Steelstown Primary School on taking the initiative to tackle school litter.

“By taking the initiative and securing litter bins and dog foul bins in the vicinity of their school the pupils of Steelstown P.S. are not only attempting to tackle litter within the school grounds but the local area also,” she said.

Colr. Dobbins, who is also chair of the Council Environment Committee, said it was heartening to see so many local children developing innovative, eco friendly projects, and added that she will be writing to Education Authority requesting they provide incentives to encourage ‘eco committees/ prefects’ within our city and district schools.

“If our schools were to follow the example of Steelstown P.S. and with the assistance and direction from council’s environmental officers, they would have the opportunity to lead the way to forward eco friendly thinking and a greener cleaner society.”