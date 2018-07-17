Still time to enter ‘Derry Journal’ People of the Year Awards 2018

The deadline to enter Derry Journal’s ‘People of the Year’ awards has been extended until August 10.

This year’s awards will recognise the contribution, commitment and achievements of a wide range of people in the ‘Derry Journal’s’ circulation area.

The awards pay homage to those people and organisations who have gone the extra mile and who are an asset in everything they do.

There are fourteen categories which cover all aspects of community life and an opportunity to enter up to two categories.

The judging will be carried out by an independent judging panel and some awards will be decided by a reader vote.

Speaking at the launch of the awards earlier this year, ‘Derry Journal’ editor, Arthur Duffy, said the focus of the awards was firmly on those unsung heroes who go the extra mile in the local community.

He said: “There are so many individuals and organisations who go above and beyond every day in the North West and these are people who seek very little recognition for what they do. As the oldest and most established newspaper in Derry, we’re proud to represent those every day heroes in our community.

“This event is one of the highlights in our year as a newspaper and it’s a chance for us to give something back to our readers. Once again, I would encourage people to take the time to nominate those who do so much for so little in return, ahead of the nomination deadline on July 23.”

Paul McLean, from Bet McLean, the event’s principal sponsor, said the company was delighted once again to be involved in the prestigious annual event.

“These awards are not about celebrities, they are about people in the community, doing things that matter every day and Bet McLean is very proud to be associated with that.”

The ‘Journal’ and Bet McLean People of the Year Awards will take place at a Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Friday, September 7, in the Everglades Hotel, when the winner of each category will be presented with their award.

Compere for the evening will be former UTV Sports personality Adrian Logan.

This year’s charity partner is Kinship Care, the Derry based organisation which supports children who are being looked after by relatives when their parents are unable to do so. Kinship Care CEO, Jacqueline Williamson, MBE, said they were delighted to be announced as the chosen charity.

For more information visit www.derryjournal.com/peopleawards