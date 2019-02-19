Stobart and Loganair interested in Derry PSO route, Aer Lingus and Flybe demur, EasyJet has ‘no immediate plans’

Two regional airlines have confirmed they are monitoring the situation at City of Derry Airport after Flybmi, operator of the Derry to London Stansted route, announced it had been placed in administration at the weekend.

Stobart Air confirmed to the ‘Journal’ yesterday afternoon that it constantly monitored opportunities in the sector and was aware of developments at Derry.

A spokesperson at Stobart Air said: “Stobart Air continuously tracks and monitors opportunities in the aviation sector. We are aware of the development on the City of Derry Airport to London Stansted route.”

Earlier, the Scottish airline, Loganair, told the ‘Journal’ it was keen to take on the Derry to London air route.

A spokesperson for Loganair said: “Loganair has an extensive track record of providing PSO services, and a strong understanding of the Derry market. We look forward to receiving details of the tender process as soon as possible.”

A number of other airlines, meanwhile, refused to be drawn on the fresh availability of the Derry to Stansted PSO route.

Flybe, which last year issued a profit-warning and is now in the middle of a sales process that could see it acquired by Connect Airways, a Virgin Atlantic and Stobart consoritum, said: “Flybe does not comment publicly on any commercial discussions it might or might not have with any specific airport.”

Aer Lingus, equally, demured on whether or not it was interested in taking on the Derry to London route.

EasyJet told the ‘Journal’: “EasyJet is contiously monitoring growth opportunities although we have no immediate plans to operate this route.”

Low-budget giant, Ryanair, meanwhile, which formerly operated the route, had not responded to our enquiries at the time of going to Press.