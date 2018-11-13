Stolen tools ‘belong to two hard working young men’

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has asked the public for help in locating valuable tools stolen from a van in the Pennyburn area last night.

Colr. Cusack said: “The tools belong to two young men working hard to support their young families. “This is a despicable act from those who care little for the devastation this causes and want to profit by depriving others.

“The van was robbed between 12am and 6am this morning, Tuesday 13th November in Farren Park, at the junction of The Strand and Buncrana Road.

“I would imagine the culprits will attempt to sell them on or at least try get rid as quickly as possible. The items include ; makita cordless drills, grinder batteries, 2 boxes and bags with electrical hand tools and electrical meters, hilti kango hired from pro hire, Honda generator, makita 110v drill, twin saw track cutter, hitli cordless drills, dewalt lazer level and bosh laser level and more.

“The PSNI have been informed and I have been told a cash reward is being offered any information leading to the return of the tools. I would also encourage everyone to be extra vigilant with their property and possessions.”

Police in Derry are also appealing for witnesses and information.

Sergeant Watkin said: “At around 8am it was reported entry had been forced to a white Ford Transit van parked outside a property and a large quantity of work tools had been stolen.

“It’s believed this occurred sometime shortly after midnight today and 6am this morning. Some of the tools reported stolen include a Makita cordless power tool set containing eight 18 volt 4 amp batteries, a grinder and multi tool and torch.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area just after midnight and 6am this morning and who saw any suspicious vehicles in the area, or any suspicious activity in the area in recent days to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who is offered work tools similar to those reported stolen for sale in suspicious circumstances to get in touch with police at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 187 of 13/11/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.