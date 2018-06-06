Stop driving into the middle of tarring works and creating gridlock, urges Sinn Féin councillor

Motorists have been driving into the middle of ongoing tarring works on the Strand Road in Derry creating gridlock despite clear diversions having been flagged weeks in advance, a Sinn Féin councillor has warned.

The busy thoroughfare will remain closed to traffic every night of this week from Pennyburn Roundabout to the traffic lights at Meadowbank Avenue to allow for resurfacing works.

At the weekend the road will also be closed from 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, until 7.00 a.m. on the Monday morning of June 11.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has urged motorists to follow the diversion signs whilst major roadworks are taking place on the Lower Strand Road.

His call comes after concerns motorists are disregarding the signs and causing traffic problems in many of the side streets there.

He said: “I have been contacted by residents in a number of the side streets off the Lower Strand Road with complaints that many motorists are not following the diversions signs during the ongoing roadwork’s taking place. The result has been gridlock in their streets and in particular around Pennyburn Pass.

"They are very concerned with major work set to take place this weekend the situation will become worst as drivers try to take sort cuts.

"I would urge drivers to follow the diversion signs that have been placed there and if possible avoid the area whilst these roadworks are taking place."