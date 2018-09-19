Storm Ali: Foyle Bridge re-opened but hundreds affected by power outages in Derry hinterland

The Foyle Bridge has now re-opened and while Derry has largely escaped power outages today hundreds are experiencing cuts in the city's outskirts and wider hinterland.

Fourteen homes are currently without power on the Ardmore Road just outside the city with 47 customers affected in Newbuildings.

Power cuts.

In Ballymagorry, meanwhile, 1,378 have had their electricity affected.

Further afield there are power cuts at Carrigans (137 homes), Killea (44 homes), Gortnaghey (21 homes), Ballykelly (15), Tooban (204), Inch Island (102 homes) and Greencastle (14 homes).

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has advised that the Foyle Bridge is now opened to all traffic but that there is a 30 miles per hour speed limit in place.