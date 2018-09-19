Storm Ali: No reported school closures or power cuts in Derry City; homes without electricity in Inishowen, Newbuildings and Ballymagorry

There have been no reported power cuts or school closures as of yet in Derry City as the city battens down the hatches for the arrival of Storm Ali.

However, homes in Ballymagorry and in the Tooban and Inch Island area are currently without power.

Storm Ali.

Severe weather warnings remains in place and members of the public have been asked to exercise caution.

Parks and cemeteries in Derry and Strabane have been closed as a precaution, while other Council services remain under review.

The Education Authority, however, was reporting, as of roll call this morning, that there have been no school closures.

Equally, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks has not yet encountered a power outage in the Derry City area although there have already been several across counties Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Antrim and Down this morning.

Over a thousand homes have been affected by a power cut in Ballymagorry with over 800 hit in Newbuildings.

ESB, meanwhile, have reported 183 homes in Tooban and a further 102 homes were affected by a power cut in Inishowen this morning.

Five hundred and twenty five customers in Newtoncunningham and 339 in Convoy are without power.

Elsewhere in Donegal, Killygordon has been affected while there have also been power cuts in counties Cavan and Monaghan.

Meteorologists are continued to urge members of the public to exercise caution today.

Met Éireann has warned: "Storm Ali will bring very windy conditions to all areas today with strong to gale force south to southwest winds later veering westerly.

"There will be severe or possibly damaging gusts for a time this morning especially in the west and northwest. Extreme caution is advised in the coastal districts of Clare, Connacht and Donegal this morning with Strong Gale and storm force winds here. Squally showery rain will affect many areas at first, with heavy bursts in places.

"The rain will clear quickly eastwards, later this morning however, with sunshine and blustery showers following behind for the afternoon. Turning cooler, with afternoon temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Winds will ease somewhat through the afternoon but remain strong in many areas."

The Met Office said: "Heavy rain soon clearing to blustery showers but south to southwesterly gales becoming severe, perhaps storm force briefly in north. Fallen trees may cause travel and power disruption. Winds easing during the afternoon with sunshine and scattered showers. Maximum temperature 17 °C."