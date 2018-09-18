Storm Ali: Parks and cemeteries to close and other services under review

Parks and cemeteries will be closed in Derry on Wednesday, except for burials, with the arrival of Storm Ali expected to see the city buffeted by high winds.

The decision to close facilities has been taken in the interests of public safety.

Derry City & Strabane District Council will also be keeping several other services under review as Storm Ali passes through.

A spokesperson said: "In order to ensure public safety all Council’s park areas and cemeteries will remain closed tomorrow as a precaution following warnings of severe high winds.

"This is with the exception of burials due to take place tomorrow, which will proceed as arranged.

"Other services including recycling centres will be reviewed throughout the day taking into consideration changing weather conditions.

"Updates will be provided throughout the day on social media.

"We are also encouraging householders not to leave bins sitting out after collection but to return them to a safe place in order to reduce the risk of obstruction or potential injury on streets and roads.

"For additional information and advice in the event of power cuts, fallen trees etc please check out the emergency contact information at www.nidirect.gov.uk/news/strong-winds-warning-information-and-advice.​"

A local councillor, meanwhile, has urged the public to heed severe weather warnings that have been issued by both Met Éireann and the Met Office and to prepare for potential travel disruption and power cuts.

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell said: “Following severe weather warnings including high winds which are set to reach up to 60 or 70 miles per hour and heavy rain there is a possibility that there will be power outages especially in exposed locations.

"I would urge caution as driving conditions will be dangerous at times and rail, air and ferry services may be affected. There is also the possibility of longer journey times and cancellations are possible.

“All road users should take extra care of loose debris and be mindful that tree falls and some structural damage are possible.

“Power cuts may occur, and I would advise members of the public to report any damage to poles or electricity lines immediately and to stay clear.

“People should keep informed about the weather and act to protect yourself and your home from the effects of flooding and high winds, and importantly to heed safety warnings.”