Storm Ali to batter Derry as amber severe weather warning issued

The Met Office has upgraded a weather warning for Derry from yellow to amber.

The weather warning is for wind that could bring gusts as strong as 75mph inland.

READ MORE: Storm Ali: What we know so far

The weather warning is valid from 8:00am to 5:00pm on Wednesday.

"Storm Ali will bring a spell of very strong winds to Northern Ireland from early on Wednesday morning," wrote the Met Office on their official website.

"Strong winds will be accompanied by heavy squally showers.

The Met Office has issued a severe amber weather warning of wind for all of the North of Ireland.

"Winds will ease from the west through the afternoon."