Storm Brendan blows debris onto road outside Derry presenting potential hazard; NIE warn of power cuts

A country road outside Derry has been closed after Storm Brendan blew debris from a farmyard onto the thoroughare presenting a potential hazard to road users.

Nearly 400 homes in Limavady, meanwhile, have been left without power with Northern Ireland Electricity warning of the potential for further outrages as the storm buffets the North West.

The Department of Infrastructure confirmed that in Claudy the Heathfield Road has been closed between the Glenshane Road and the Gortilea Road "due to debris being blown onto the above road from a nearby agricultural building causing a potential risk to road users".

NIE said: "Due to the severe winds predicted across Northern Ireland, there is a possibility of damage to the electricity network, especially in exposed locations. If you lose electricity supply, please log the fault using the button below or call the NIE Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643."