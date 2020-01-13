Storm Brendan closes Council parks

Derry City and Strabane District Council has advised that its public parks and open spaces and play parks will all be closed from lunchtime today as a precautionary measure due to today’s adverse weather conditions.

The public are asked to avoid these areas due to the high winds.

The Council is urging the public to stay safe by taking the necessary precautions to secure their properties following the Storm Brendan Met Office Weather Warning that has been issued for the region.

Council officials are monitoring the situation with their multi-agency partners throughout the duration of the alert to assess the situation and the Council has also engaged with community organisations in relation to initiating their community resilience plans where necessary.

Members of the public seeking updated information and emergency contact details are urged to use the NI Direct website atwww.nidirectni.gov.uk.

Road users are being advised to regularly check the Traffic Watch NI in relation to road closures and not to make any unnecessary journeys. - www.trafficwatchni.com

Council will continue to monitor and review its services and will provide regular updates on its website, Facebook and Twitter platforms,