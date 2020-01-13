Storm Brendan NI BLOG: Widespread disruption, roads closed, coastal flooding and power outages

Storm Brendan reaped its havoc upon Northern Ireland on Monday.

Roads have been closed, aircraft diverted to other airports, sea walls have collapsed, trees have fallen and there have also been power outages.

Storm Brendan has caused significant disruption throughout Northern Ireland. (Photo: Presseye)

Despite several attempts to land safely at Belfast City Airport, several flights have been diverted to Belfast International Airport.

Such was the power of Storm Brendan on Monday that it blew a trampoline from a residential property on to a busy motorway. (Video/image courtesy of Michael Finnan/@finnan22)