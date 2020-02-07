STORM CIARA: NI Agencies ‘ready to respond’

Multi-agency partners in Northern Ireland met earlier today as preparations continue ahead of forecast severe weather and Storm Ciara this weekend and early next week.

Staff from all agencies are on the ground monitoring the situation and will be ready to respond to any impacts.

Traffic disruption and some localised flooding are possible and the public are being asked to consider their journeys and take extra care when travelling this weekend, given the likelihood of strong winds and heavy rain.

The Department of Infrastructure’s roads and rivers teams have been checking and clearing road gullies and drainage grills and staff will be on standby across the weekend.

Monitoring of water levels and tides has been ongoing and will continue until the weather warnings have elapsed.

Regional Community Resilience Groups have also been advised of weather patterns and to make appropriate preparations.

It may be necessary to close roads or put temporary restrictions in place. Road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights. If your journey is essential, reduce your speed, stay well behind the vehicle in front, remain focused and always wear your seatbelt. Traffic information can be found at www.trafficwatchni.com

Agencies will continue to monitor the situation closely over the week and take any necessary action.

To report incidents of flooding, please contact the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100. Calls taken by the incident line staff are passed to the relevant responding Agency.

Information about preparing for possible flooding, and what to do after a flood, is available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/flooding-your-area

Advice for road users in all adverse weather conditions can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/driving-adverse-weather

More detailed information on keeping safe and useful contact numbers is available on the nidirect.gov.uk website at: www.nidirect.gov.uk/winds



12pm Saturday Strong winds expected on Saturday afternoon and evening may lead to some disruption.

3pm Saturday Heavy rain likely to bring some disruption through the weekend.