Storm Deirdre: Derry Christmas market reopens after temporary closure due to high winds

Derry's Christmas market in Guildhall Square has reopened for the remainder of Saturday evening after being closed this afternoon due to the high winds generated by Storm Deirdre.

A Derry City and Strabane District Council spokesman said: "Following a site inspection late this afternoon, Derry City and Strabane District Council will reopen the Winterland Market this evening where it will remain open until 10 p.m."

A planned Christmas Procession, however that was scheduled for 6 p.m., fell foul of the bad weather.

The Council spokesperson apologised for any inconvenience caused and urged the public to come along and support the market this weekend.