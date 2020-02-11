Storm Dennis NI - Met Office names Storm Dennis and it's coming this way - more severe weather warnings to be issued

The Met Office has named a weather system out of over the Atlantic Ocean as Storm Dennis and it's due in Northern Ireland on Friday and Saturday.

Steve Ramsdale, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said they currently do not believe Storm Dennis will be as disruptive as Storm Ciara at the weekend.

“Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara disruption is still likely.

"Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

“With further warnings possible over the next few days people should keep up to date with the Met Office forecast using our website, app or by following us on social media."

The weather forecast for Northern Ireland between now and Saturday includes snowfall, subzero temperatures, sleet and heavy rain.

Storm Dennis is due in Northern Ireland on Saturday. (Image: WXCharts.com)

Tuesday - Frequent showers of rain, sleet, snow, carried on strong to gale westerly winds, making for a bitterly cold day. Snow accumulating away from lowest levels, with drifting adding to potentially hazardous travel conditions, also wet snow sporadically reaching sea level.

Wednesday - The sleet and snow showers will die away from the south, with all dry and clear from late afternoon. Rain, sleet and snow spreading from the south overnight.

Outlook for Thursday through to Saturday: Rain, sleet, snow early Thursday, clearing eastwards towards mid-day, leaving a dry and bright afternoon. Friday, Saturday brings rain and gales.