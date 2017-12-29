Search

Storm Dylan warning issued for Donegal

Storm Dylan is expected to arrive in Ireland on Saturday and Sunday.
Storm Dylan is expected to arrive in Ireland on Saturday and Sunday.

Met Éireann has issued Co. Donegal with an orange status weather warning for storm Dylan.

The warning was issued on Friday morning and is valid from 9:00pm on Saturday through to 6:00am on Sunday.

"Storm Dylan is expected to affect Ireland on Saturday night /early Sunday morning," reads the warning on the Met Éireann website.

"It's expected track is northeastwards through Donegal Bay and up along the north-Ulster coast.

"The biggest impact from the storm will be across Connacht and Ulster where mean winds will reach speeds of 60 to 80 km/h with gusts of up to 120km/h."

Storm Dylan is currently making its way towards Ireland from the Atlantlic Ocean.