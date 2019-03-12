Storm Gareth : Tree down in Waterside

Broomhill Avenue in the Waterside area of Derry is closed in both directions due to trees falling and blocking the road, police have confirmed.

Traffic Watch NI have also advised people to take care travelling through the area, located off Limavady Road.

The incident occurred shortly after hundreds of homes were left without power for a time this afternoon in Inishowen as Storm Gareth brought damaging gusts across the region.

Over 500 homes were affected in Carndonagh town, while there were also outages further north at Malin Town and Malin Head.

Transport authorities on both sides of the border have urged people to take extra care as weather warnings remain in force through until Wednesday.

For more information and advice on strong winds see: www.nidirect.gov.uk/news/strong-winds-warning-information-and-advice