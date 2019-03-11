Storm Gareth: What to expect when it hits the North on Tuesday

The Met Office has issued a list of scenarios that the public should be aware of before Storm Gareth strikes the North of Ireland in the coming days.

What to expect:

A tree is brought down on top of a car by Storm Erik in the North of Ireland last month. (Photo: Pacemaker)

It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves.

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

The yellow status weather warning issued by the Met Office is valid between 3:00pm on Tuesday and 12:00pm on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Storm Gareth worse than originally thought - N.I. to be pummelled by 80mph gales