Storm Gareth worse than originally thought - N.I. to be pummelled by 80mph gales

The Met Office's Irish counterpart, Met Éireann, has officially named the powerful weather system due to arrive in Northern Ireland tomorrow as Storm Gareth.

Earlier on Monday morning, the Met Office updated a yellow status weather warning of wind for Northern Ireland to reflect the increased likelihood of 80mph gales.

The Met Office issued the warning, which applies to Tuesday and Wednesday, at the weekend but updated the alert as experts believe some parts of Northern Ireland could be subject to winds as strong as 80mph.

"A spell of strong northwesterly winds are expected across Northern Ireland for the evening travel period, continuing overnight and Wednesday morning," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Gusts of up to 60 mph are likely inland with a small chance of reaching 70 mph for a time in squally showers.

"Gusts of 70-75 mph are likely along northern coasts, perhaps up to 80 mph for a time. Winds will steadily ease through Wednesday morning."

Valentia Island Lighthouse, Cromwells Point, Co. Kerry, during Storm Eleanor in 2018. (Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan)

The yellow status weather warning is valid from 3:00pm on Tuesday through to 12:00pm on Wednesday.