Strabane Drama Festival 2019 starts tomorrow

Strabane Drama Festival starts tomorrow (Friday, March 15) with a very exciting programme offering something for everyone’s taste..high drama, thriller, traditional and comedy!

The festival will open with newcomers to Strabane, Gorey Little Theatre, Co. Wexford presenting ‘Bloomsday’ a romantic thriller with many of its themes related to James Joyce involving a literacy and time travel. Moat Club from Nass follows this on Saturday with a satire of our modern life including office lives and lust presenting ‘Push Up’.

Sunday night will see the return of last years Confined section winners, Knocks Drama Group from Co. Fermanagh with an hilarious comedy centred around the main characters first bath in four years! This is followed on Monday with another fast flowing comedy/farce involving some parliamentary shenanigans as a junior minister plans an illicit evening with a secretary but things go disastrously wrong! ‘Out of Order’ is presented by Pomeroy Players and carries a health warning of bursting your sides laughing!

Co. Donegal’s Butt Drama Circle return on Tuesday night with ‘Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me’ concerning hostages locked up in a cell in the Middle east doing their upmost to survive. Please note there is strong and sexual language in this production. On Wednesday night locally based group Newtownstewart Theatre Group present the famous, traditional John B Keane play, ‘Sive’ concerning the arranged marriage of a young girl to an old man and the tragedy that ensues.

The Thursday night sees the return of Ballyshannon Drama Society presenting Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’- a ‘trivial’ comedy of characters pretending they are who they are to avoid Victorian Social obligations with hilarious consequences!

Friday night is presented by Theatre 3 from Newtownabbey with ‘Gaslight’ – a Victorian thriller with a villainous husband deliberately driving his wife insane. Many will remember the iconic Hitchcock movie.

The festival will conclude on Saturday, March 23 with ‘Rabbit Hole’ presented by festival favourites Wexford Drama Group with a production that deals with the way family members survive a major loss.

All tickets can be booked from The Alley Theatre on 0287384444 or www.alley-theatre.com and more details on each play can be found on the Alleys website.

There will also be entertainment in the bar of the Alley Theatre from 7pm as part of the festivals very successful fringe events. The festival is running for nine nights and has many great ticket offers that the Festival Director recommends should be checked out!