Strabane to Castlederg road closed due to road traffic collision
A section of the main road between Strabane and Castlederg is closed following a road traffic collision.
The Strabane Road was closed near Spamount on Wednesday afternoon shortly before 3pm.
In a statement the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said police in Strabane were dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the Strabane Road, between Castlederg and Erganagh.
"The road is currently closed. If travelling to Castlederg please seek an alternative route,” the PSNI said in the statement issued shortly before 3pm.
