A section of the main road between Strabane and Castlederg is closed following a road traffic collision.

The Strabane Road was closed near Spamount on Wednesday afternoon shortly before 3pm.

In a statement the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said police in Strabane were dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the Strabane Road, between Castlederg and Erganagh.

