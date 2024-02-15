Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed the man’s death in an official statement on Thursday evening.

The man who passed away has been named locally as James (Jamesie) Gallagher with many tributes to him being posted online.

Police in the city had previously issued an appeal for information following the report of the road traffic collision in the early hours of Sunday last, February 11.

A cordon at the scene last weekend.

Speaking in the hours after the collision last Sunday as he appealed for information and for witnesses to come forward, PSNI Sergeant Devlin said: "Around 1.40am, police received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a black Volkswagen Golf.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and one man, aged in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. He remains in a critical condition at this time.

"The road remains closed while our enquiries are ongoing, and I would ask that road users continue to avoid the area at this time.”

In an update on Thursday, a police spokesperson confirmed: “A man has died following a road traffic collision in the Strand Road area of Derry/Londonderry on Sunday 11th February.”

PSNI.