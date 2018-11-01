Strange apparition in Waterside garden over Halloween

There was a strange apparition in the Waterside over the Halloween period when three púca mysteriously appeared as uninvited guests in a householders garden.

Actually, it was three young Aberdeen Angus who were found wandering around the Caw area on Tuesday.

The bemused resident who alerted he PSNI to the AWOL cattle christened them after members of the legendary American slapstick troop, The Stooges.

"Meet Harry, Larry and Mo," the PSNI stated. "Named by the owner of the garden who they are currently occupying in Caw following a wee dander from the Caw Roundabout. Never a dull day in Waterside Neighbourhood Policing team."