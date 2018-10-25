'Strategic Growth Plan' with 'City Deal' can deliver £3.4billion for Derry

Derry and Strabane's ‘Strategic Growth Plan' deliver £3.4billion in investment for the city, the Foyle MP Elisha McCallion has claimed.

Speaking following a meeting this morning and ahead of a scheduled announcement by the British Chancellor Philip Hammond on proposed 'City Deals' for Derry and Belfast on Monday she forecast DC&SDC's own ‘Strategic Growth Plan' would mean massive investment in the North West.

"This morning I attended a meeting to discuss the strategic growth deal for the city and the huge potential for our city's economy that it can deliver.

"This plan could help deliver £3.4 billion in investment for the city and wider north west.

"DC&SDC has already committed £130 million and we have placed a credible bid before the British government for an investment package that would include hundreds of millions of pounds," she said.

The Sinn Féin MP said a 'City Deal' for Derry can form an integral part of the Council's SGP.

"On Monday the British Chancellor will make an announcement on the City Deals for both Derry and Belfast and I hope we have positive news for the city's economy.

"We will also continue to lobby the Irish government to press for further investment for the north west region and I will be meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the coming days to discuss this and restate the case for the North West," she said.